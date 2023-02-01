Why Do We Fish?  BY: Tanya Michelle

Did you know that fishing is one of the most popular outdoor activities in the United States? Over 45 million people go fishing each year! There are many reasons why fishing is so popular. One of the main benefits is that fishing is a unique way to get exercise, relieve stress, relax and bond with your friends and family. Fishing can be a good social activity. It also has significant economic and environmental benefits.

I know it’s a rough subject to measure, but to say fishing is more about luck than skill is a little questionable in my opinion. This is especially true when you consider the other subjects and activities that are broadly considered to be “skill-based”. While the skills necessary to catch a couple of fish might be easy to learn, there are so many levels of competency within fishing. Like anything, with practice, training and experience, one can get really good at fishing.

According to research from Harvard, fishing is the type of activity that breaks the pattern of everyday thinking, inviting you to focus completely on a simple task. The repetitive movements and increased sense of focus that fishing requires are essentially a form of meditation in the outdoors. Fishing allows you to spend plenty of time outdoors, enjoying the sun and fresh air. With the average fishing trip lasting a few hours or more, you are sure to get plenty of outdoor time instead of television or electronic time. Fishing really brings friends and families together. From fishing day trips to big fishing weekends, this amazing sport has the power to bring people together to have fun, bond and learn.

Another key to success in life is the ability to anticipate and solve problems, and fishing can help teach just that. Fishing can present a variety of challenges that compel children and adults to adapt. Factors like weather, time of day, type of lure, bait choice, etc., can all contribute to why fish are or are not biting.

Fishing enhances appreciation of nature, as being outdoors is beneficial for children. This will teach them how to pay attention to their surroundings and follow their observations and instincts. But, overall, fishing offers a way to cut back on-screen time. It gives us a chance to unplug from our daily lives and plug into something completely natural–it improves self-esteem.There’s nothing quite like reeling in your first catch, which is why fishing is often passed down from generation to generation. When kids go fishing, they learn more about the freshwater and saltwater eco-systems that fish inhabit. It will also teach them about conservation and why there are rules in place, slot sizes and limits on what can be taken.

It’s very rewarding to harvest your catch and enjoy a delicious meal knowing you caught it. Needless to say, we should all make time for fishing. Wheather you’re a beginner or an advanced fisherman, just get out there and fish!