WIN FABULOUS PRIZES WHILE HAVING FUN OUTDOORS!

The 2018 – Lake Worth Lagoon Fishing Challenge is coming soon!

The 3rd annual LWL Fishing Challenge (LWLFC) is a FREE 6- week long tournament-style fishing competition in addition to being a “citizen-science” effort to collect lagoon fisheries information through data collection in Lake Worth Lagoon. Everyone is invited to join in the fun, from 5 years of age to seniors. Get your church group, boy scouts, girl scouts, sports team, club involved in fishing the challenge. Visit your local bait and tackle store for tips on scoring some points.

The LWLFC is hosted by Palm Beach County and its partners in the Lake Worth Lagoon Initiative to increase awareness of our largest estuary, the Lake Worth Lagoon, its natural resources, economic and recreational value. The cooperation and sponsorship provided by the Snook & Gamefish Foundation, the West Palm Beach Fishing Club and the Coastal Angler Magazine made the 2017 LWLFC a tremendous success. The devoted sponsorship is continued in 2018 with additional sponsors that include the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and MANG Gear who will assist with proper identification tips and training as well as more give away prizes.

The 2018 LWLFC will start on May 25 and end midnight July 8, 2018 – again – it’s FREE!

Don’t have a boat? There are 20 parks and boat ramps with access to the lagoon. Just go to Google maps and search Lake Worth Lagoon. Another option would be to contact one of the contributing writers in the magazine. They are out on the water every day, and can no doubt put you on some fish.

How do you participate and win prizes?

Register for the challenge at iAnglerTournament.com. Then, log the fish you catch using the free iAnglerTournament app on your smartphone or by signing into your online account.

Between May 25 and July 8, 2018, when you catch a fish in Lake Worth Lagoon, take a photo that includes the fish and the assigned challenge identifier. The identifier will be posted on the 2018 FC website at the start of the challenge. By taking a photo of your catch from the lagoon and reporting it as part of the challenge, you will be eligible for some great prizes and contribute to the data collection needs related to lagoon habitat restoration.

How do you get points to win?

Registered anglers are scored by submitting acceptable photos and proper fish identification information about the fish they catch during the challenge. Photos must clearly show a profile view of the fish and include the assigned challenge identifier.

Anglers will receive one (1) point for each individual fish caught, logged and verified during the challenge. All catch and species identifications will be verified by a panel of fishing experts prior to awarding of points.

To receive a 2018 LWLFC point for each fish, anglers must log:

1. Acceptable photo

2. Date of catch

3. Time of catch

4. Location of catch

5. Species caught (FWC Fish ID guide: http://myfwc.com/media/4042916/11IDFL2016.pdf)

6. NEW for 2018! If ALL 5 of the above “logging criteria” is correct and verified, 0.25 bonus points will be awarded for each correct entry.

PRIZE Categories?

YOUTH and ADULT Divisions in the following categories OVERALL:

Top Total Points NOTE: Points awarded in this category are limited to 25 of the same (non-sportfish) species per tournament.

Sportfish Top Total Points NOTE: No tournament limit to any sportfish identified in this category. (Sportfish: Snook, red drum, spotted seatrout, tarpon, permit and bonefish)

Additional prizes:

Participants are encouraged to submit fishing activity even if they do not catch a fish. Eligibility in random prize drawings is not dependent on catching fish.

Full Tournament Drawing – Anglers are entered into this drawing when they submit their first report of lagoon fishing activity during the challenge, whether they catch a fish or not.

Weekly Drawing – Anglers who submit a report of their lagoon fishing activity, whether they catch a fish or not, within a specific week during the challenge.

Challenge Schedule:

Week 1: May 25 through May 31, 2018

Week 2: June 1 through June 7, 2018

Week 3: June 8 through June 14, 2018

Week 4: June 15 through June 21, 2018

Week 5: June 22 through June 28, 2018

Week 6: June 29 through July 8, 2018

All participants must abide by all state of Florida laws including fishing-related (and boating-related, if applicable) rules and regulations. Visit www.MyFWC.com/Fishing and www.MyFWC.com/Boating for more details, including how to purchase a saltwater recreational fishing license [online: www.MyFWC.com/License; by phone: 888-FISH-FLORIDA (347-4356)].

All fish must be caught by hook and line, no netting, spearing or sabiki rig. Participants are encouraged to practice catch-and-release and follow the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s fish handling guidance.

Participants may also be eligible and wish to participate in the FWC’s Grand Slam tournament or the FWC’s Saltwater Reel Big Fish program by the following links:

http://catchafloridamemory.com/programs/saltwater-grand-slams

http://catchafloridamemory.com/programs/reel-big-fish

Winners will be announced, and prizes and awards will be distributed, at the 2018 LWL FC Awards Ceremony event on July 25, 2018 at 6:00 pm at the West Palm Beach Fishing Club!

For more details and information visit www.LWLI.org/FishingChallenge