In it to win it!! | Freshwater Report: November 2017

by William Schmitt, Contributing Writer

Hurricanes have done a tremendous amount of damage throughout the whole Florida peninsula. Lake Okeechobee had wave heights up to 15-20 foot in some areas. “Down south” – they call it Belle Glade; is a great place to try to catch a trophy size largemouth bass. A lot people have struggled since the hurricane. Irma has changed a lot of the vegetation and made poor water visibility, so it’s very difficult to see. With lake levels reaching over 15 feet, a lot of fish have pushed back in with the water. Throwing top water in the morning and worms after the bite slows down later in the day is a winner. Black and blue or white swim baits are getting the most bites. So, when you get some free time, try to get out on the lake and explore. It’s never too late to catch a monster Lake Okeechobee largemouth bass!