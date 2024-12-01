Winter Fly Fishing Tactics

By David and Becky Hulsey

Fly Fishing in the colder times of the year requires a whole different mindset than in the warmer easy-going seasons of spring, summer and fall. When the water is icy cold, fishing at best becomes a game of inches. Trout and bass, for that matter, usually aren’t interested in chasing down a fast-fleeing baitfish or large streamers. Slower and accurate presentations in cold conditions normally win the day. Getting the fly right in the fish’s face may be necessary to entice a strike when conditions require.

When it’s a sunny day, with the usual crystal-clear water of winter, I like to stalk upriver looking for trout before even making a cast. Overhead sun, or getting the sun at your back, aids in spotting fish quietly finning in deeper pools or shallow, slow moving riffles. Depending on the depth the fish is at, I like to use tungsten beaded flies and fluorocarbon to adjust the presentation and get the flies to drift on the exact level of or slightly above the trout’s head. The strike zone may be the size of a ping pong ball so precise adjustments are essential to getting a bite.

Watching the fly requires focus and concentration along with a great pair of glasses. Amber lenses really work great for spotting fish in rivers. Watch the fish for any sudden movements, no matter how slight, and set quickly. Using yarn or a dry fly for an indicator will be more sensitive to any strike that occurs when the fish or fly is not visible. Getting close to the fish in the leafless forest can be difficult. Clothing coloration that blends in with the background is a good idea—think great blue heron.

I’ll see you on the river!

