Jerk N Around

By: Joe Sheaffer

Wading the Upper Potomac River years ago, I often would use a plastic Jerk Shad, fishing the many eddies below the swift flowing water. As I would work the lure, jerk and pause, every now and then it would be slammed by a Bronze Bruiser, what an adrenaline rush. This lure and presentation crosses over very well to the inshore fishing game. A couple of strategies that have worked for me may be helpful during challenging conditions. During cold spells when the water has become cool and the water is very low especially this time of the year. Many of our inshore species will work shallow when the sun gets up to soak up the warmth of the sun. These fish can be very finicky, a subtle approach, like a Jerk Shad with a weedless light weight hook can be presented to these fish without spooking them. Making a long cast usually in front of the fish, letting it sit for a few seconds, then slow quick twitches can entice a bite from these finicky fish. This presentation also works great around potholes, jerking the lure then pause it as it gets to the edge of the hole. Another strategy that works great during warmer periods, making long casts, using a quick jerk, jerk, pause, jerk, jerk, pause presentation. This aggressive presentation can produce slamming strikes.

One of my favorite ways to present this lure is skipping it under mangroves or docks. The lure skips very well and because it is rigged weedless, it doesn’t get hung up as often as other presentations. Another advantage using this lure is its available from many different companies like Zoom, Zman, and Strike King just to name a few. The names on the packages maybe different but the lures are very similar. This lure is very versatile and can be presented many other ways. It is a very productive lure to have rigged up during your fishing adventures especially in shallow water. Good luck and keep casting.