Wintertime Fishing in the Florida Keys

By: Capt. Greg Poland

This is absolutely the best time to get your family out on the water for some great action in the Gulf of Mexico and here are some tips to make your trip a success. Head down to your local tackle shop and get a few blocks of chum and as many shrimp as you can afford along with some light wire and a few hooks and you are all set for a fun day on the water. I like to use a light spinning rod with braided line and a 20lb mono leader that is about the length of the rod, tie a trace of light wire to the mono or use a small swivel then either a jig head or a circle hook and a shrimp. When you get out into the gulf and see the other boats be sure to give them plenty of room and above all else don’t set up in somebody’s chum slick or they might throw egg sinkers your way! Now that you have found your spot chum heavy and the fish will find you, it usually takes 15-20 min so it will give you time to rig up a heaver rod like a 20lb spin rod in case you want to put out a live bait.

Just a few weeks ago, I was anchored up next to a fellow guide and we were power chumming and catching good sized macks when he put out a blue runner on a bobber for a shark and ended up catching a kingfish that bottomed out a 40lb scale. We both had great charters and caught plenty of macks, a few nice sharks, but I must admit I am still jealous of that big kingfish!

The Gulf is a great place to fish and you have opportunities at so many species so get out on the water and have some fun with the family. If you are in the Islamorada area check out the new tackle shop in town called Islamorada Fishing Outfitters as they have a great selection of tackle, including the tackle in this article, and Capt. Randy Towe has put together a box of everything you will need for a day in the Gulf along with the finest custom fishing rods on the water.

Hope to see you out on the water and if you would like to get out on my boat contact me below.

— Contact Capt. Greg at 305.393.3327 or email at gregpoland@icloud.com