Wintertime Tips For Trout

If you fish where trout live, chances are there is plenty of winter weather to fish through before the bounty of spring. Here are some tips from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to improve your cold-weather trout trips.

Go small and light. Clear, slow water, smaller insects and wary fish call for smaller flies and lighter tippet than you might use the rest of the year. Downsize flies: A dominant food source for trout in winter are teeny, tiny midges that are best mimicked by teeny, tiny flies – like size 16 and smaller. Lighten tippet: If you normally fish 5X, switch to 6X. This lets smaller flies move more naturally, and avoids spooking fish hanging out in slow water where there’s more time to scrutinize your fly. Winter fly fishing is a nymphing show. Consider a double-nymph rig with a smaller midge pattern on top and a weighted stonefly below to keep flies near the bottom. But also be prepared for the occasional hatch with a selection of Griffith’s Gnats and small blue wing olives. Look for trout in slower water. Trout metabolism slows in winter. They’re eating less and looking for ways to conserve energy, like getting out of the heavier currents into quieter water. Back eddies, off-channel areas, and the inside of current seams are all places to look. Cover water thoroughly. A fish won’t move far to take a fly when it’s cold, so you’ll want to put your fly right in front of its nose. Cover water methodically to increase chances of hitting a fish. Sleep in. The best fishing is during the warmest part of the day. So follow your mother’s advice and take time to eat a good breakfast before you go. Follow these safety precautions: Travel safely: Be prepared for bad weather and bad roads. Let someone know where you’re going and when you’ll be back. Consider a wading staff: Winter is not the time of year you want to take an accidental swim. Beware of hypothermia: If you do fall in the water, you’ll need to get warm and dry as quickly as possible. Carry a change of dry clothes and hot beverages, or a way to make them. Adjust your expectations. Winter trout fishing is about being outside, enjoying the solitude and challenging your fishing skills. It’s not about catching a lot of trout. Learn to appreciate one- or two-fish days for what they are.