Women Fish Too-Chasing Bull Reds In Louisiana

caught this Aprox 38 inches Bull Red in Cocodrie Louisiana.

Chasing Bull Reds is a favorite of mine. But Finding a great spot with a number of them hitting was a sure-fire adrenaline rush. Getting them to the boat was a whole different ball game. Some days you fish and some days you catch. This one was caught in one of our favorite fishing holes in Cocodrie Louisiana. Louisiana has some of the best fishing in the world.

