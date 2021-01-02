Mike Hammond

Whenever people see my daughter’s wooden kayak, they almost inevitably stop and ask, “Is that made of wood?” After I affirm it is, I’m asked if I built it myself, how long it took to build and many other questions. I explain it was my father who built kayaks for both my kids, then I try to answer the questions to the best of my ability. As interested as people seem to be when they stop to chat, I’m not sure that I do a good job convincing them that wooden kayaks should not be overlooked by paddlers considering a new craft. I’m hoping to remedy that in this article.

Probably the first deterrent is the misconception that you have to be a master woodworker or shipbuilder to own a wooden kayak. While woodworking experience is helpful if you’re going to build your boat from scratch, there are good options for beginners. The kayak my children started with is a Chesapeake Light Craft Wood Duckling. It is a “stitch and glue kit” that only takes about 50 hours to build and kids can be involved with most of it. Check out wooden kayak companies’ websites for videos and more information. Some of the companies have classes you can attend. Another deterrent may be that people believe the boats are fragile. While they may not be quite as durable as some higher-end plastic boats, neither are most carbon or fiberglass kayaks. What you may lose in toughness, you’ll make up for in weight. Wooden kayaks are usually much lighter than their plastic counterparts.

Unlike fiberglass and carbon kayaks, they are generally easy to repair when you get scrapes and scratches. I cringed when I saw my friend’s wooden kayak rubbing against oyster-laden mangrove roots during a cleanup. He dismissed my concerns and explained that he sands and reapplies varnish every season. No problem. My dad reaffirms it is not a big deal when my children ram the beach in their boats. It still drives me crazy though.

I’ve also been told that wooden kayaks are pieces of art and too pretty to paddle. While I agree that they are beautiful, these are some of the best-designed boats I have ever paddled and they are meant to create memorable adventures on the water. If the little Wood Duckling does end up on the wall someday, I won’t just admire a pretty kayak, I’ll remember all the great times I had with my kids and the person who built it for them.

As I write this article, my daughter and father are building a larger version of the Wood Duckling together for her birthday. Sometimes they even let me help. This is kind of the point of wooden kayaks. They are great boats with special memories built-in before they even hit the water. Don’t be afraid to make some.