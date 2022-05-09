World Champion Rod Builder Mark Crouse at ICAST 2022!

We are excited to announce World Champion Rod Builder Mark Crouse will be joining American Tackle at ICAST 2022! Mark will not only be showcasing a variety of amazing rod-building techniques, but also demonstrating different ways to use as well as customized American Tackle Components & products.

Mark is a multiple-year International Rod Building Champion, a consultant for rod components for multiple companies, as well as a known leader within the rod building community. The outstanding leadership Mark has shown throughout his career is something to be admired. With many builders as well as rod designers reaching out to Mark for a consultation, chances are you may have fished many of his designs.

“Mark has been a long-time friend of American Tackle and we are excited to have him in our booth this year,” said Darrin Heim, VP of American Tackle. “It will be incredible to have one of the greatest rod builders of all time in the booth showcasing his talents as well as answering questions about rod building, products, and anything else.”

Come by Booth #4030 at ICAST 2022 To see this master at work!