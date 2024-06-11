World Record Blackfin Caught at Miami Tourney

A monster blackfin tuna caught during The Miami Dolphins Fins Weekend tournament is an unofficial world record. The 50.1-pound blackfin was certified by an IGFA biologist, and it outweighs the existing IGFA all-tackle world record by a little less than three-quarters of a pound.

Angler Bob Kowalski landed the huge blackfin aboard the 34’ Express Sportfisher Miss Britt, which was captained by Gareth Haddam and chartered by Pete Sinnick and his family. In addition to being a potential new world record, the fish won the largest tuna division at the tournament and earned the team a $30,000 payout.

The existing IGFA all-tackle world record blackfin tuna weighed 49 pounds, 6 ounces. It was caught in 2006 off Marathon, Florida Keys by Capt. Mathew Pullen.

Fins Weekend is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Miami Dolphins. It is a two-day tournament with proceeds going to support the Baptist Health Orthopedic Institute Youth Athletic Outreach Program.

