World Record – Quentin Turko in the Outer Banks!

Official news of a new World Record Sheepshead that was caught while spearfishing here on the Outer Banks on June 2, 2019! Quentin Turko of Kitty Hawk, NC, spearfished this 16.8 lb Sheepshead off the coast of the Outer Banks. His new record beats the previous world record which was 15 pounds, speared back in 2011.

He officially weighed the fish at TW’s Bait and Tackle in Nags Head on June 2nd and sent in the paperwork to the International Underwater Spearfishing Association (IUSA) that officiates international world records for spearfishing. On July 2nd, he was officially awarded this new world record by the International Underwater Spearfishing Association (IUSA). The new world record can be viewed at www.iusarecords.com

Compliments of Indigosurf Photography