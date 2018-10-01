Wounded Heroes Fishing Event: October 13, 2018

On Saturday, October 13, 2018, from 9am to 2pm, FishingCommunity.Org (FCO) in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and many other partners, are conducting the 4th Annual Jupiter Inlet Veterans Family Fishing Classic(Classic) event for wounded, injured or ill heroes and their families at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area, 500 Captain Armour’s Way, Jupiter, FL 33469.

All activities are free of charge and open to all veterans and all veteran family members, of any disability, of any service campaign. We invite participation by any person, organization or agency who wants to help make a difference. See event website at www.f4v.org/eventsto sign up as a participant, volunteer, sponsor, or to donate.

“It never ceases to amaze me how when offered an opportunity to give back to our nation’s Heroes local communities stand up and make things happen!”, said Paul Ketrick, founder of FishingCommunity.Org.“We are proud to facilitate and help create an opportunity for wounded heroes and their families to meet and fish with local community supporters at this historic location.”



“The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse ONA is honored to be home to the Veterans Fishing Classic site again in 2018. It was a humbling experience to meet and hear the stories of so many veterans,

and we are excited about hosting an even bigger and better event in October,” said Peter DeWitt, local BLM Field Manager.

CONTACT: Paul Ketrick, [email protected], 703-508-0065