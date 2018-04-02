WPB Fishing Club Marine Yard Sale: Saturday, April 7th, 2018

One-Day Only Event Offers Great Bargains for Anglers & Boaters

The West Palm Beach Fishing Club’s annual Marine Yard Sale is set for Saturday, April 7th. The free event will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Fishing Club’s historic headquarters located at 201 Fifth Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. A huge variety of used items will be for sale this year including fishing rods & reels, boat anchors, dock lines, gaffs, coolers, cast nets, fish landing nets, fly fishing tackle, fly tying materials and supplies, offshore and inshore fishing lures, marine hardware, coolers, fish mounts, snorkeling and diving gear, boat propellers and steering wheels, terminal tackle, tackle boxes, collectible lures, nautical décor items and many more marine related items.

“This is a genuine yard sale, there are no commercial vendors, just the items we have had donated throughout the year. We definitely fill a unique niche with great bargains for anglers and boaters,” said longtime Fishing Club member Capt. Rick Ross, who serves as a key yard sale volunteer. “We have more stuff than ever. If you like to fish, you will certainly have fun rummaging around at this event”. Proceeds support the youth education and marine conservation efforts of the Palm Beach County Fishing Foundation, the Fishing Club’s charitable affiliate. For additional information contact the Fishing Club at (561) 832-6780.