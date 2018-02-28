WrapUp for 2018 Islamorada Women’s Sailfish Tourny

The 2018 Islamorada Women’s Sailfish Tournament was held Feb 2-4. We had 10 boats with 30 anglers releasing 39 sailfish.

Second Runner up Team is Airianna and Seanna Lindback of Tavernier, FL fishing with their uncle Capt. Roy Lindback on Tiki. They released 5 sailfish.

First Runner Up Team is Kristen Reiman from WPB, FL, Jenny Alexander from Islamorada, FL, Amie Smith, Tavernier, FL, Caroline Seal and Lindsey White. They released 5 sailfish fishing on Buzz On with Capt. Aaron Brower.

Grand Champion Team is Samantha Spaulding, Key Largo FL, Taylor Gembecki, Orlando, FL releasing 9 sailfish. They fished on Play Baby with Capt. Benny Spaulding. Samantha is also the high point Angler with 6 or the 9 releases.

A BIG THANK YOU to Reef Safe and Whale Harbor Marina for hosting the tournament!

30 Junior Anglers, All age 16 and Under, Bring in the Sailfish

The 53rd Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament was held December 15-17, 2017. 30 junior anglers all age 16 and under fished on 12 boats to release 46 sailfish!

Logan Sena from Islamorada, FL gets an honorable mention for his 20 lb African Pompano while fishing on My Sea Cin. Riley Kozma from Key Largo, FL gets an honorable mention for his 25lb Black fin tuna fishing on the Esperanza with Capt Rusty Albury and his father Capt Mike Kozma.

Second Runner up Team is Heather and Heidi McClean from Naples FL releasing 7b sailfish fishing on board the Last Dance with Capt Robert Collins.

First Runner up Team is Laurel Nate David from Miami, FL releasing 10 sailfish fishing on board Carib Sea with Capt. KC Spaulding Grand Champion Team fishing solo is 8 year old Caleb Bokar (shown in photo above) from Tavernier FL releasing 11 sailfish fishing onboard Four the Boys with Capt. Richard Black.

Thank you Reef Safe, My Sea Cin, and the OV for being and important part of the tournament!