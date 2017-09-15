XGeneration KDW 440 Fishing Tournament: September 21-24

XGeneration KDW 440 Fishing tournament benefits the Friends of the 440 Scholarship Foundation.

This year’s Captains’ meeting and silent auction will be from 5- 8 pm on Thursday, September 21st at The Anchor Inn, Lantana. There will be a fun raffle with plenty of prizes and new vendors, as well as those that have supported the tournament in the past. They will have new, exciting and one-of- a-kind products available. Rules will be covered around 7 pm.

The tournament action starts Saturday, the 23rd with lines in at 6:30 am, with honor checkout departing from an inlet. The scales at the Palm Beach Yacht Center open at 1pm; lines out at 3:30. All anglers must be in line for weigh-in no later than 4:30 pm. There will be an awards ceremony and luncheon at the Anchor Inn on Sunday, the 24th at 12 noon.

Who has what it takes to win it all this year?