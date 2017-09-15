XGeneration KDW 440 Fishing Tournament: September 21-24

XGeneration KDW 440 Fishing tournament benefits the Friends of the 440 Scholarship Foundation.

Last year’s overall First place winner. Captain Jay on SHUTTERUP takes down the tournament winning the grand prize of $5000 with a wahoo | Photo courtesy of Leonard Bryant Photography

This year’s Captains’ meeting and silent auction will be from 5- 8 pm on Thursday, September 21st at The Anchor Inn, Lantana.  There will be a fun raffle with plenty of prizes and new vendors, as well as those that have supported the tournament in the past. They will have new, exciting and one-of- a-kind products available. Rules will be covered around 7 pm.

The tournament action starts Saturday, the 23rd with lines in at 6:30 am, with honor checkout departing from an inlet. The scales at the Palm Beach Yacht Center open at 1pm;  lines out at 3:30.  All anglers must be in line for weigh-in no later than 4:30 pm. There will be an awards ceremony and luncheon at the Anchor Inn on Sunday, the 24th at 12 noon.

Who has what it takes to win it all this year?

