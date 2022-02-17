XTRATUF Men’s 6-inch Buoy Ankle Deck Boot

The Buoy Pack Ankle Deck Boot collection was inspired by the flotation devices that help guide us through safe passageways, and the marker buoys and boat fenders used by commercial fishermen and pleasure boaters around the world. This style features a Dark Shadow boot with a Snorkel Blue goring and a red heel accent. This lightweight silhouette has the same XTRATUF non-marking, slip resistant chevron outsole as the iconic Legacy Boot, worn by commercial fisherman in Alaska. It provides protection from wet surfaces with slip-on-and-go convenience that can be worn on or off the boat offering 100 percent waterproof protection.

