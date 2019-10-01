Yo Ho Ho Matey!

The Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) proudly announces the 8th Annual Haunted Pirate Fest & Mermaid Splash Tales of the Sea on Saturday, October 26 at 11am-9pm and Sunday, October 27 at 11am-6 pm in downtown Boynton Beach (100 NE.4th St.)

The Haunted Pirate Fest drew thousands of people of all ages to Downtown Boynton Beach last year to enjoy a variety of swashbuckling adventures. During Pirate Fest, East Ocean Avenue will be transformed into Hobb’s Cove, a bustling old world port brimming with pirate superstitions of the shipwrecks off the coast of Boynton Beach and Merlandia, a mysterious oasis where the sirens of the sea lure you into the depths with their song. This lively event features 12 stages of continuous live music, children’s activities, pirate stunt shows, and the enchanted market.

This year the festival will feature a new theme, Tales of the Sea. This fun theme will bring life to an array of pirate and mermaid tales from the deep blue sea. Mermaid and pirate characters will thrill and enchant as they share ghastly stories about their adventures. Join the fun and create your own unique tale at this year’s event!

The CRA invites everyone to come in costume and participate in the “pirate/mermaid nostalgic maritime” theme and celebrate Boynton Beach’s signature event!

For more information go to BBPirateFest.com