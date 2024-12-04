Young Angler Nathan Barreto Breaks World Record with Massive Payara

At just six years old, Nathan “Bibil” Barreto is already making waves in the angling world! While fishing Brazil’s iconic Juruena River on July 8, 2024, Nathan landed a jaw-dropping 11.79-kg (26-lb) payara. With this catch, he smashed the IGFA Men’s Smallfry World Record for the species. The young angler was fishing with cut bait when the record-setting payara bit. After verifying the weight on his certified scale, Nathan ensured the safe release of this magnificent fish, proving that conservation is a skill no angler is too young to learn.

For more record catches visit https://igfa.org/