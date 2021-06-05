Youth Fishing Events Planned Across the State May Through June

National Fishing and Boating Week is June 5 – 13

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 14, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, along with Neuse Sport Shop, the U.S. Forest Service and Trout Unlimited North Carolina, will sponsor over 25 fishing events for children across the state in May and June in recognition of National Fishing and Boating Week, June 5 – 13.

The fun kicks off this weekend in Caldwell and Ashe counties and will continue through June 19 in Alleghany, Haywood and Montgomery counties. Children can fish for free – no license required – and register to win prizes at each event, including a statewide grand prize drawing for a lifetime sportsman license. The license, donated by Neuse Sport Shop in Kinston, includes both fishing and hunting privileges. Also available is a freshwater lifetime fishing license donated by N.C. Council Trout Unlimited. The Wildlife Commission is also providing 100 additional fishing-related prizes, such as tackle boxes, rods, reels and more.

Drawings will be held at the end of June and published on the Commission’s website, ncwildlife.org, in July. Local sponsors may also provide prizes and gifts at fishing events to registered participants.

The Commission will stock fish at many of the sites prior to the events to give anglers a better chance at reeling in a catch.

“We anticipate stocking thousands of fish,” stated Chet Clark, program manager of the Commission’s Recruitment, Retention, Reactivation initiative. “We’re excited to get these events back on the calendar. Last year we had to cancel most of them due to COVID. This year the excitement is high. Once they catch one fish, they’ll be hooked.”

For a full list of fishing events, visit the Commission’s website.

For more information about National Fishing and Boating Week, visit the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation’s website, takemefishing.org.

About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

Due to COVID-19, we encourage the public to visit ncwildlife.org to purchase fishing, trapping and hunting licenses and to renew a vessel registration.

Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.

Get N.C. Wildlife Update — news including season dates, bag limits, legislative updates and more — delivered free to your Inbox from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.