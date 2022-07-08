American Tackle is proud to partner with Autism Anglers to release our first

Youth Fishing Rod Combo!

This combo was designed to ensure a quality fishing experience for the young

angler while bringing families together for an unforgettable day on the water.

Benefits of Youth Fishing

Become better stewards of our oceans and waterways

Develop an appreciation of nature and our environment

Create a future desire for a healthy outdoor experience

Bond with family and friends through a healthy and positive shared activity

Build strong and healthy bodies and minds through increased outdoor activity

FISHING PROVIDES MANY BENEFITS FOR THOSE ON THE AUTISM SPECTRUM:

Improves individual task focus

Enhances coordination through activity

Boosts personal self-confidence

Advances in social skills and interaction

Enriches outdoor experience through family participation

Don Morse, the founder of Autism Anglers, has been a member of the American Tackle team for more than eight years… And still counting. He along with our other team members, take their kids and families fishing but found there was a lack of high-quality fishing rods geared toward young anglers. Hence, this combo was developed through our passion to get young anglers on the water – fishing with quality components and benefitting an awesome organization at the same time.

Carbon blank construction for sensitivity and strength

Two-piece rod configuration for easy family travel and storage

Deluxe Pre-Spooled reel with upgraded handle smoother retrieve

Palming seat perfect for small hands and reel interchangeability

Durable and tactile high-density tactile Eva Grip handles

Award-winning Microwave Line Control System for better casting

Attractive unisex cosmetics appeal to all youth

This product is not a typical price-oriented combo as it is made with high-quality components while boasting a higher emphasis on performance for product longevity. Utilizing a P-Seat design allows for an ergonomic grip for small hands and more experienced youth anglers the option to upgrade or change out their reel at a moment’s notice. All youth angler skill levels are sure to enjoy this combo on the water while creating healthy family memories for years to come.

To Preview this ICAST Best New Product Entry – Kid’s fishing category

Visit us Tuesday, July 19th at ICAST “On The Water”

Contact us at info@americantackle.us or call (800) 516-1750 to book your appointment with American Tackle!