Zoom Trout #ladiesfishtoo #womenfishtoo

caught this 2 i Speckle sea trout in Aucilla Florida. The big bend area.

Mothers Day 2021! No other gift can compare to fishing! Went out of Aucilla Florida May the 10th. Got on a lot of really nice trout. Ranging 19-27 inches. Only had 3 keeper trout and released at least 15 to big back safely. Had a blast! Fished with a 3” four horsemen popping cork, with a cut pin fish tail for bait in 3-5 ft of water.🙂

Fishing is my passion! I love what I do and I love to take pics with my catches as well as I love to be creative doing it!