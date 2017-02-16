Deerpoint Lake Fishing Forecast – February 2017

The drawdown this year for the lake should run through this month and into March if it goes as planned so expect low water conditions to continue. The goal is to kill off the lemon bacopa grass that grows in the shallows.

I’m skeptical of the efforts because grass is a vital habitat for all species of fish. Some argue that this specific type of grass is harmful to fish, but I have my doubts. Most of the fish I catch there are somehow related to the grass. I catch them in the grass all the time, and every one I released was eager to get back into it. Still, the draw-down effort continues, so be careful when launching and recovering your boat, and when navigating the shallow stumpy areas of the lake.

Main lake areas on the south end will blow up with action if we get some warm sunny days. The fish will not be on beds, but they’ll be thinking about it, and scouting out the best spots for spawning. The best way to catch these cruising fish is with a Gambler Super Stud in watermelon-red, or a Gamble Ace in green pumpkin. Rig both weightless with a 5/0 EWG hook and 15 lb. test fluorocarbon line. Use a 7’ to 7’6” worming rod, preferably something with a fast tip. Long casts are important; if you get anywhere near these fish they spook and run away. If you know where the spawning areas are, be sure to fish slowly into those areas making long casts from the outside working your way in. Generally I find these cruisers to be in water about 2’ deep so position your boat accordingly.

Good fishing and God bless.

CAPT. RANDY “C-NOTE” CNOTA

C-note Charters

cnotecharters.com

(229) 834-7880