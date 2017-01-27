Flounder with Spinach Souffle’ Stuffing

Thank you to The Crab Plant for the beautiful flounder. Visit their Fresh Seafood Market or enjoy Cooked Seafood to go. You are welcome to sit at their table and view beautiful Kings Bay while you enjoy your delicious, freshly prepared meal, watching manatees, dolphins, pelicans and boats. Or, you can carry it home; your choice. Open Tues-Thurs 10:00-5:30, Fri-Sat 10:00-8:00. 201 NW 5th St. Crystal River 352-795-4700.

Ingredients

Serves 4

4 Flounder Fillets

1 Stouffer’s Spinach Souffle’ thawed

1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs

1 Onion, chopped

3 tablespoons butter, about

Salt and Pepper

2 T shredded Parmesan mixed with 1/4 cup Panko

Chopped Parsley and Lemon Wedges

Cooking Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cook the chopped onion in a small pan with 1 T butter until soft.

In a small bowl, blend the thawed spinach souffle’ with 1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs and cooked onion.

Place 4 small chunks butter on flat oven-proof pan lined with foil. Place one flounder fillet over each spot of butter.

Sprinkle salt and pepper over fillets.

Spoon 1/4 of the spinach mixture onto half of each flounder fillet and fold the other half over the stuffing.

Sprinkle salt and pepper and then the Panko/Parmesan mix over the flounder.

Depending on thickness of fillets, bake for 15 to 25 minutes, or until fish flakes and juices are bubbly.

Sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon wedges.

I served with basic wild rice pilaf: chopped onion cooked in butter, 1/2 wild rice, 1/2 white rice, and a pinch of salt. (If I have a bit of left-over veggies in the fridge, I chop them up and add to the pilaf.)

(A little lump crab or chopped shrimp, added to the souffle’ mixture would be great also!)