Have You Fished from a Kayak?

By Steve McCorkle

Kayak fishing is growing in popularity all across the country because the kayak offers everyone the ability to fish at a fraction of the cost of an expensive boat. Kayak costs can range from anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to several thousand, and there are several types for either fishing small streams or rivers to fishing big lakes and the ocean. I have put together some helpful information about kayaks to help you decide if kayak fishing is for you.

First, there are two basic types of kayaks; sit-in and sit-on. Sit-in kayaks are basically kayaks you sit in the hull. These are what most people think of when they look at kayaks. The sit-on kayak is a kayak that you literally sit on top of and the hull is closed. Each type has its place and use. However, from my experience of kayak fishing and for the type of fishing I prefer to do, I like the sit-on type kayak. The sit-on kayak offers you more flexibility and in my case more room, the ability to stand-up while fishing, and the ability to carry more gear that is accessible.

Second, there is length, material, weight, width, weight capacity, stability, comfort, tracking and maneuverability. When choosing a kayak you need to consider all these factors and where you plan to do most of your fishing. If you plan to fish in streams and rivers where you may encounter some very shallow water or rapids, you will need to be able to maneuver around. You need to buy a kayak that is 10-12 feet in length, has a shallow draft and is easy to paddle. If you plan to fish large lakes and ponds, I would recommend a 12-14 foot kayak and one that is a little wider so you could stand to fish. If you plan on fishing the ocean, then longer is better and you need a kayak that you can paddle easily and that can take the waves.

Kayaks are mostly made of plastic but the type plastic affects the strength and the weight of the kayak. Most kayaks are roto-molded using an ABS plastic with no seams, and the hull is all one piece. Most brands such as Hobbie, Wilderness System, Native, Feel Free, Vibe, NuCanoe, Jackson, Heritage, Perception and Ascend to name a few, are roto-molded. These kayaks can take the punishment of hitting rocks and other hazards. Another plastic and method for making kayaks is using an injection mold for the top and bottom similar to making a conventional boat but using various forms of plastic. The top and bottom pieces are seamed together using a heat process that forms a strong bond. The advantage of this type kayak is that they are usually lighter. Some brands that use these techniques are Pelican and Eddy Line.

Stability and comfort are also very important to consider. Most good fishing kayaks come in widths of over 33 inches to as much as 41 inches. The wider hulls improve stability and can even give enough stability to stand while fishing. If you are a bigger guy like me, wider is better. Just remember that in most cases the wider the boat the less speed and be harder to paddle. Most good kayaks today come with a raised seat that provides very good comfort. I fish a NuCanoe Pursuit and it has a mesh high/low seat which allows me to be able to fish for 8 to 10 hours. For those who think they cannot handle fishing for hours in a kayak, I am a 100% disabled veteran. My knees, ankles, shoulders and back are all broke and I find fishing from a kayak to be very enjoyable, and as long as I have the right equipment my kayak provides me comfort all day.

Some kayaks also have power options such as peddles that turn a prop or fins to move the kayak or even have the capability to install and mount a trolling motor and small outboard. Some of the motors mount in the center of the boat and you steer using a rudder. Some kayaks allow mounting trolling motors on the stern or the bow and are controlled using a tiller handle or in the case of bow mounting use power drive trolling motors.

Additionally, I have also found that there are kayak clubs and also tournament trails that you can fish bass tournaments from your kayak. This past weekend I fished a kayak tournament on Lake Harding and we had about 20 boats. These tournaments are somewhat different from fishing a conventional tournament. The biggest difference is that instead of weighing your fish, you place the fish on a Hawg Trough Board and measure the fish.

These are just a few of the things to consider for kayak fishing. You can buy Kayaks at most sporting goods stores and at specialty outfitters. I recommend visiting a kayak dealer and see if they let you test the kayak prior to purchase. This way you will know if the kayak provides you with the stability and comfort you need. I hope this article helps you in finding a kayak and sparks your interest in this growing sport.

For information on fishing kayak tournaments go to the following websites on Facebook: Chattahoochee Kayak Anglers, Peach State Kayak Anglers, Reel Krazy Kayak Tournament Fishing, Your Best Three and East Central Georgia Kayak Anglers.

