Horseshoe Beach

It’s that time of year!

Spring is just around the corner, and it is time to stop and look at our maintenance items in and on the boat. First, safety gear is the most important thing on your boat and for many anglers the most neglected. A first-aid kit that is rusted shut, isn’t going to do you any good in case of an emergency. Replace it at least every two years. Check your fire extinguisher, also making sure it is charged and in good physical shape. Life jackets will mildew and rot; inspect each one carefully and make sure that all the clips/clasps and outer linings are in good shape. I also recommend life jackets with the reflective strips on them, and small strobes attached. Yes, I know they cost a few bucks more, but it’s worth every dollar in a worst-case scenario. Air horns and flares need to be looked over. Flares have an expiration date on them. If they are out of date, dispose and buy new ones.

Epirb (Emergency Positioning Indicating Radio Beacon). Why is it people will spend 50K on a boat, 5K on accessories and gear, but will not entertain paying 3 to 7 hundred dollars for an Epirb. Just google it, you will find many different applications to meet both offshore and inshore anglers.

Back on maintenance, VHF radios are also another item to look over. If you don’t own a can of corrosion X and you fish saltwater, buy one. It is great for all your electrical connections under the console and cowl. I also spray my powerheads down 3 to 4 times a year and after, rinse off with freshwater. It’s also great for reels or any other items prone to corrosion. Anchor lines, navigational lights, and horns, wrap up the list. If you haven’t checked on these, Just STOP and take some time before your next outing and go over your gear. You will be able to go out with confidence that your prepared.

Fishing in Horseshoe has been hit or miss. Tides and cold fronts have taken a toll on the February anglers. That’s not to say that there hasn’t been some really nice fish caught, and in decent numbers. If you can pick any day of the week to go, you can time it to catch fish. Waiting on the warming trend between fronts and the water temperatures getting up into the lower 60s will help. Some upper-slot redfish are showing up and we have seen a few nice over-slot fish. I look for the redfish to get hot over the next couple months. Trout have been scattered along the flats with the warmer water temps, and also look for the bite to begin to heat up through the month. Weather permitting, we are going out this week to catch the convicts. Sheepshead bite is starting up and it is time to target them. Bite should carry through the month of March.

Now for the exciting things in Horseshoe Beach. We are looking forward to a great year with good things falling into place. April 1st is our Spring Festival; mark it on your calendar. Food, entertainment and vendors will fill the streets. The Shrimpboat restaurant will be up and running soon at a new location. It will be on Main street in the Plaza, right next to it will be Salty Shoe Apparel, a new store we are very excited about. The Shrimpboat and Salty Shoe will be in the same plaza as the Library and Compass Realty. Also, visit the “Marina”. They can hoist your boat into the water and help with parking. In the afternoon, stop by Jakes Pub and have a cold beverage of choice and listen to live music. Florida Cracker Bait Co. on Main St. will fill your baitwell with live shrimp to catch all the memories, and put supper on the table.

Come visit us, if you like the laid-back lifestyle, beautiful sunsets, and great people. You will have a great time.