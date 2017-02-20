by Mark Smith

Lake Oconee is full with the water clear on the south end and stained up the lake and into the river with the water temperatures 50-54 degrees.

Striper fishing is poor. Some fish are starting to show up at the dam for the spring run. Live bait fished on downlines will pick up a few fish. Use small baits like a very small threadfin or a crappie minnow. Most of the stripers being caught are by crappie fisherman.

Crappie fishing is good. The fish are moving into the major creeks. Use a dark jig tipped with a minnow. Spider rigs have been the best producers over the past week. Use your Lowrance to located the depth and location of the schools and adjust your depth to put the jig on top of the fish. Over the next few weeks the largest fish will be moving into the coves and creeks to spawn, so now it the time to fill a cooler with big slabs.