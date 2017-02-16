Lake Talquin Fishing Forecast – February 2017

With 10,000 acres of water to cover, Talquin can be tough in February when targeting bass, so many variables like air, water temperatures, depth, current, water level and color factor in to where bass will be found and caught.

February is historically a wet month with lots of rain. Talquin is controlled by a dam, so when water levels get high and water is released, this creates current. Current is good for fishing because the turbulence stirs up the bottom, stimulating the food chain from the smallest of organisms to the biggest of fish.

Even though there are springs that contribute clear water to the lake, its permanent stain keeps sunlight from penetrating and warming the shallows like other Florida lakes.

Generally, the upper end, near Coe’s landing, will have warmer water. Pockets and creeks in this part of the lake will also warm faster than those near the dam, so concentrate your efforts there. Although Talquin is not known for grassy cover, you’ll find plenty of it on this shallow end. Creek channels wind through lily pads and gator grass, and the edges are lined with stumps; on warm sunny days, these are places to target. On cool cloudy days, move to the mouth of creeks, and even into the main river channel.

With so many backwaters from Williams Landing to the north, you’ll have your hands full scouting for bass. A small variety of baits like spinner baits, square bill crank baits, rattle traps and jigs will work when searching. Once bass are located, and a pattern has been established, this can be duplicated in other areas nearby. Be careful! This end of the lake is known for taking out lower units and trolling motors; stumps are EVERYWHERE!

If it’s crappie you’re after you’re in luck! February is one of the best months for both numbers and size. Crappie move very fast this time of year; one hour they’re in the creek and the next they’re on the bank; two days of cold weather and they could be back in the river. Fish finders with temperature readings are a must. Trolling is the preferred method when fish are in the creek or river channel. Casting small jigs or grubs on light line is very effective in finding fish around lily pads. When you come across shallow fish, you can slow down and use minnows to effectively mine the area. Be sure to know the size and creel limits. Over harvesting of this precious resource is a problem, but there’s nothing wrong with keeping some for table fare. Cold water crappie is some of the best eating ever!

So until next month, be safe have fun and ALWAYS wear a life jacket while boating!

