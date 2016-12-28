Learning to Fish the Ice With an Automatic Fisherman

Once I entered the NYS Winter Classic, I realized that it would be a great time to learn how to ice fish. In the winter months, I have always steelhead fished the Salmon River exclusively and never developed an ice-fishing expertise.

Since the Automatic Fisherman www.automaticfisherman.com was sponsoring the same event and Tim Thomas (the Winter Classic organizer) highly recommended the product, I got myself a few to start my ice adventures. I was attracted to their packaging and the kit had complete set up and rigging instructions and everything you need to get started.

I plan to chronicle my learning, use and results with the product in coming issues. We have placed some Automatic Fisherman videos on our website here. The Automatic Fisherman reminds me of what an ice-fishing downrigger would operate like, and it comes complete with a superb ice rod and reel combo. I am excited to catch some fish with the Automatic Fisherman www.automaticfisherman.com and win some prizes in the NYS winter Classic. www.winterclassic.com.