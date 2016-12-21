Mickey’s Oneida Lake Report

I’m going to wait until the last minute to write this article hoping that the bays on Oneida Lake are beginning to top off with ice. Right now Central NY is in the throws of an arctic blast with limited snow fall, perfect conditions for making ice; Lets keep or fingers crossed.

Early ice usually means great Sunfish and Bluegill action. It’s a shallow water proposition, typically 4 to 10 feet. It’s also been our observation that Sunfish and Bluegills prefer smaller offerings such as #8 to #10 size Rockers or Drops, tipped with a Spike or Mousie a few anglers prefer to tip there ice jigs with some of the new micro plastics being offered today.

Big Bay is usually the first spot on Oneida Lake to get ice. It’s relatively shallow and full of pan fish. Access is somewhat limited however the most popular location providing access is frought with a steep decline that one must negotiate.

One snowy day, many years ago, Mickey Letterman, the founder of Mickey’s, on his way back from Frenchman’s Island shouldering two news paper sacks filled with 10 walleye; The limit was 10 then. He was also carrying a spud, that’s what you made your hole with in those days. Mickey, much to his dismay broke through the ice in water that was definitely over his head; He dropped right to the bottom like a bag of rocks. It wasn’t until he rid himself of the spud and the sacks full of walleyes that he was able to buoy back up to the surface. Mickey was in shape back in the day; He got the name Mickey for his amazing athletic ability on the base ball field which probably came in real handy when it came to crawling out of that hole not to mention hoffing it back to shore.

So remember, you can drive a car on 6” of black ice; But it may be 6” in one spot and 2” in another. Good advice would be to follow the beaten path especially during first ice. You don’t get to be old by being stupid.