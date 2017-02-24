Northern Pike Challenge â€“ Tupper Lake

Tradition is an integral element to a successful winter time event. Comradery with others, particularly those with the same interest create culture in a community. The Tupper Lake Northern Challenge is a perfect example of a municipal public engaging with an event and becoming part of the communityâ€™s culture. This yearâ€™s Northern Challenge attracted a record 1358 anglers. WOW!! That is a lot of sportsmen, but Tupper Lake accommodated everyone, and a grand time was had by all. Tupper Lake sits as a true junction to all parts of the ADKs. Literally 60 minutes in any direction will put you on as many lakes, rivers, trails to ponds, streams and great fishing that the most avid outdoorsmen couldnâ€™t visit in 20 lifetimes.

Tupper Lake itself has a trophy population of pike, walleye, lake trout, bass and a wide variety of fishing options. The Northern Challenge exclusively pays out for Northern Pike on Tupper Lake connected Simon Pond. This yearâ€™s largest fish was 10.45 lbs. for this special event will all sorts of cash and prizes won by entrants from many parts of the state and Vermont. The lunker pool paid out over $5000 and 2 entrants won ATVs. With 50-50 raffles and all sorts of prizes that totaled over $33,000 with entrants from as far as Kentucky and Colorado. Now that is a community event that has truly created sustained winter tourism revolving aroundÂ fishing. The Angler Magazine team was very impressed with the hospitality of the derby coordinators and especially Neil and Linda of Mountain Market www.facebook.com/Mountain-Market-Redemption, they were available all weekend (early hours) and had bait brought out directly on the spot to make it convenient for the participants. Hospitality like that truly makes Tupper Lake the crossroads of the Adirondacks.