Oswego Report and Forecast

By Robert Mallory

Over the past month the brown trout fishing in Oswego picked up with many spawners entering the river. Float fishing has been the way to catch them and small chartreuse beads and spawn bags caught a good number of fish. Currently, spawned out brown trout are still available and the best fishing remains in any slack water that you can find. For the past few weeks the water has been up and off-color which made fishing tough, but not impossible.

Domestic rainbows and steelhead are now also available in good numbers with natural spawn sacs out-fishing most other offerings — white, pink, and chartreuse sacs coupled with fresh or cured salmon or brown trout eggs will take fish daily. With the high water level float fishing is the best way to get your offering down and get a natural drift that covers a lot of water. Small white marabou jigs have also been taking some fish down behind the hotels when fished under a float. The water temps are currently dropping rapidly so look for trout to start transitioning to slower water holds. There are also some reports of perch being caught in the harbor on live minnows fished near bottom.