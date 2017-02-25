Suwannee Convicts are Here

Right on time; the convicts are here. The sheepshead bite is on, and will continue until the spawn is complete.

Large numbers of fish are stacking up on the offshore rock piles, 5 to 9 pound eating machines. Even bigger fish are expected to show up, 10 to13 pounds.

Use a 1/8 to 1/4 ounce jig head and a live shrimp. You have to be really quick, as they are bait-stealers. You will know when you are hooked up. They pull hard and they are fantastic table fare!

Just set the hook right before every they bite. Crushed oyster shells will get them going in a hurry. So, get out there and see what Suwannee has to offer.

