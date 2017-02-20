West Point Lake

by Keith Hudson

Water temperatures are mostly in the upper 50's and low 60's. The lake is slightly stained and pulled back down about 4-5 feet (after being nearly full).

Bass: Good – Warming weather and a stained lake should move many of the largemouth shallow quickly if we have a decent warming trend. Shallow-water baits such as chatterBaits, square-bills and Rat-L-Traps should work effectively. Spinnerbaits and jig’n pigs are also producing some fish around wood. It’s a good time to catch a big fish, even though the numbers are not that great early in the month. One of the main keys to this type of shallow fishing is to look for warmer water. A ditch or creek run sometimes helps to bring warmer water into an area, especially after a warm rain. Dark chunk rock and red clay retain heat and attract bass. Fishing for spots can be awesome as they will start to bed in March as well.

Linesides: Good – The river run starts up in March, and how good it gets usually depends on weather and water conditions. I usually start out with cut bait soaked in garlic spray in water temps around 60 or lower. Live shad usually work better in water temps of 60 or higher. Start around Ringer Access and follow the fish upstream as the water warms. Stripers mixed with hybrids and white bass can continue to school on top throughout early spring as well. Gulls and loons are also still out there now to help you pinpoint the schooling linesides. The mouths of Yellow Jacket, Wehadkee and Maple Creeks have all been producing some fish. Downlining with live shiners will also work. Trolling with mid-depth crankbaits, Alabama Rigs, bucktail jigs and vertical jigging with spoons has also been producing in these same areas. The key is finding a little clearer water.

Crappie: Good – A few warm days in a row will drastically improve the crappie fishing. Some crappie are already being caught in the shallows on minnows and jigs under a float, especially in the afternoons. Blowdown trees in 5 to 10 feet of water are still holding some fish as well. Some fish are being caught by drop-shotting minnows over or near deeper brush as well. Expect the shallow bite to turn off in the event of an extended cold snap or get even better with an extended warming trend. Trolling for crappie usually kicks into high gear soon. Whitewater and Yellow Jacket Creeks almost always seem to turn on first. Trolling always seems to work better in clearer water. Expect many of the crappie to bed on the full moon in March this year with the mild winter we have had.