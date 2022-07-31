10,000 Choices

Capt. Travis Freeman

Hi everyone. Captain Travis here with Steadyfishingcharters. I want to start off by saying fishing is great down here in the Everglades City and 10,000 islands area. So now I’m going to tell you what we have been catching and how we’ve been catching all these amazing species. Starting off with redfish, this time of the year, down here you can’t miss the redfish with a simple popping cork and a live shrimp and or a buck tail 1/8-ounce jig head white or red in color. Or you can cast a white soft jerk bait, and bounce it along the shorelines, both have been working great for me. As far as the snook bite, it is strong like usual down here in the Glades. 20 plus pound snook are all over along the outside islands and near shores of the Gulf of Mexico. When it comes to catching them, I always use live white bait and or live shrimp, but they can be caught on soft plastics and MirroLures. I have also caught a bunch on the white buck tail jigs. And last, but definitely not least, sea trout are always a fun family fish that pretty much anyone on the boat can catch. They are super aggressive, and they will eat just about anything in their path. Always proving to be a fun fish. I like using a popping cork and a live shrimp with a #4 circle hook. Sea trout have soft lips, so a circle hook really helps for a good hook set right in the corner of the mouth. If you’re ever down in Southwest Florida, I would highly recommend coming out and viewing our piece of paradise in the beautiful Florida Everglades and the 10,000 islands!

