By: Scheyenne Welch

Publicity Director

Upcoming Events:

November 14: Monthly club meeting. Meeting will be held at 7pm at the VFW in Palm Coast.

Our guest speaker this month will be Norm Manley. Norm is currently employed by Towboat US, and has been since 2007. He’s the guy you may see out and about in the red boat pulling people off of sand bars, delivering fuel to people who may have run out, and even pulling boats off lawns after a hurricane. He will be giving a boating hurricane update (including showing boating aftermath of hurricanes Matthew and Irma), as well as presenting personal boating safety experiences. He is a United States Coast Guard licensed Captain (50 ton Master) with a towing endorsement. He has also been a member of the Flagler Sportfishing Club since 2006.

Norm will also be hosting the Quick Tips seminar at 7:15pm, prior to the meeting. The topic will be “Tying a cleat hitch to secure your boat quickly and safely.”

We will also be holding our War of the Wings contest at the meeting! For more information, contact socialmedia@fcsportfishing.com.

November 11-12: Once again, the club will host a booth at the Creekside Festival to gain new members and get the word out about the club.

Saturday 10am-5pm – – Sunday 10am-4pm

$7 per car admission

For more information, visit www.flaglerchamber.org

November 18: Flounder/Redfish Tournament – FINAL tournament of the year!

FREE member’s tournament. Sign up at the November meeting!! Contact Jim & Roseanne Ilardo at ilardojames@gmail.com or (386) 585-0234 for more information on this tournament!

