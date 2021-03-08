12th Annual Shad & Crappie Derby 2020-2021 Update

The final days of fishing for the Derby winning fish are now behind us. Big thank you goes out to all our sponsors and the 1300 plus anglers who registered to fish with us! Everyone is invited to the Awards Ceremony Thursday March 18th at 6: 30 pm hosted by Celery City Craft Beer Garden, 114 S. Palmetto Ave, Downtown Sanford. This is the same location for the recent “Get Hooked on Lake Monroe” tournament registration.

This update was written a couple weeks before the Derby finale. Here are the monthly winners for November, December, and January: No Shad in November but a 15.5 inch crappie won for Rick Hacker. Rick also won December big crappie with another 15.5 inch slab. December big shad goes to Jennifer Sampson with a 16.5 inch entry. Our January Big Crappie was caught by Alan Johnson with 15.75 inch fatty. If you didn’t know, Alan and his partner also won the crappie division at the Hooked on Lake Monroe Tournament. Big Shad for January was 17.5 inch entered by Mario Gallo. All the winning anglers will be contacted by email in early March and posted on the Derby website – https://coastalanglermag.com/orlando/. Anyone who entered a crappie 15” or longer will be awarded a 15” Crappie Club Certificate at the awards ceremony. This is an informal event and the angling public is welcome to join us to see this season’s monthly winners and the Youth and Adult Champs! Join Phil and Charlie from Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for an evening of family fun. Thanks again to our anglers and their continued support for the longest running FREE community event in our Central Florida area!