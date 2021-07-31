13th Annual Lake Worth Fishing Tournament Results

The Lake Worth Fishing Tournament was started in June of 2008. This tournament is a 100% not for profit event. No administrative fees, and everything is done by volunteers. The entry money collected pays for the anglers’ awards, sponsors pay for all the functions, and all money raised from raffle and shirt sales is donated to local charities, including Chasen’ Tailz, the Palm Beach County Fishing Foundation, and the Kiwanis Club of Hypoluxo-Lantana.

Sponsored by Tuppen’s Marine & Tackle, Dave’s Last Resort and Raw Bar, Palm Beach Yacht Center, Lake Worth Monument, Eastern Metal Supply, Tigress, Igot’s Martiki Bar, Havana Restaurant, Tito’s Vodka, Marine Industries Association, and many other generous raffle donors and volunteers.

“The Boat” 26 lb. Kingfish

KINGFISH:

1st. 25.8 “Eastern Metal Supply/Tigress”

2nd. 25.4 “Hardway”

3rd. 23.6 “Lake Worth Monument”

4th. 21.2 “Choppy”

DOLPHIN:

1st. 14.6 “Bootlegger / Chasen Shade”

2nd. 10.8 “The Boat”

3rd. 7.2 “Gutzy Call”

4th. 5.6 “Hardway”

WAHOO:

1st. 19.6 “Hector”

2nd. 13.8 “Southern Comfort”

SNAPPER:

1st. 8.2 “Jordy’s Blessing”

2nd. 3.8 “Boat Dynasty”

3rd. 3.2 “Brit Boy’s”

4th. 2.6 “Hector”

LADY ANGLER:

Eastern Metal 25.8 LB. Kingfish

JR. ANGLER:

1st. 12.2 “Hardway”

2nd. 8.2 “Gaff N Go”

3rd. 5.0 “Justin”