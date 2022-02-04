13th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby Up-Date 2022

As we turn the corner from 2021 to the 2022 New Year and begin the final month of the of this seasons’ 13th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby, we want to thank all of you who have registered to fish this free community fishing tournament. In early March we will be giving away a stack of prizes to our monthly big fish winners as well as crowning this year’s youth and adult champions for shad and crappie. For those of you who have been on the water and uploading your catches we thank you for your participation in the longest running FREE tournament in Central Florida! For 13 seasons our sponsors and product supplies has grown, and this year’s prizes will once again put huge smiles on all our winning anglers’ faces. Special thanks to all the sign-up locations and product sponsors listed on our Derby Ad pages, without them we could not have this awesome event!

Last season’s Crappie Champ Alan Johnson caught the biggest crappie for the month of November and returning angler Rick Hacker caught the biggest Crappie for the month of December, both fish were over 15 inches and have set the mark for what may be this season’s winner. Those fish also qualify both anglers for a special certificate for the “15-Inch Crappie Club”. Any angler catching a crappie 15 inches or larger will also get a certificate at the awards event. No Shad entry for the month of November but returning angler Mark Muth caught the largest for the month of December at over16”to the fork. All anglers with biggest “Fish of the Month” will also receive nice prize packs at our awards event. At the time we went to print for this February issue we still had 2 weeks of fishing days left in January.

Look for all this year’s winners to be listed in the upcoming March issue – until then get out there and catch fish. It only takes one fish to win!