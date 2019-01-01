by Capt. Rodney Raffield

Hi Coastal Angler fans, Capt. Rodney back at you from here in the Everglades National Park. Fishing this past month has still been fantastic with great numbers and much nicer weather. Snook have been as good as I can remember in recent memory with some Backcountry days producing 50 fish. Lots of these fish are very small but we have been catching some slot fish which you can see by the photos. Still catching some Reds but they have slowed down a little. Trout are still not in the deep holes yet, but are catching some on the outside as well as the Islands. Hot lures continue to be soft plastics like Zman, Mr. Wiffelure, and D.O.A. My tactics will change as the weather gets colder but as of now I am employing fall techniques. I am an artificial guide and my passion is to share my love for lures with my clients and prove that not only can you produce lots of fish, but trophy fish as well. So get out there on the water my friends, that trophy fish is waiting. Till next month tight lines my friends. Capt. Rodney Raffield