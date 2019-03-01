You did it! You caught a fish! So now what?…

Here at FishLikeUs we take our clients from “bait to plate” and today we’re going to talk about

the “plate” portion of the program.

Cooking fish is one of the most feared activities in cooking. It can look funny, smell funny, and

taste…DELICIOUS! And the good news is – it’s easier than it looks!

Because we spend most of our time targeting ‘food fish’ we have created the ‘Three Principals

to Cooking Fish’ for easy recollection, and resulting flavor!



1. Eat it fresh. Fish never tastes as good as it does coming off the water. They’re still firm in

texture, a little salty, and full of life! That being said, there’s no need to harvest as many as you

can only to wind up resenting how much work they require. Instead, harvest what you want to

eat right away and spend all that extra prep/cook time going fishing again tomorrow!

2. Keep it simple. Fish provide their own delicate flavor if you let them. A little salt and pepper

goes a long way. Try simple flavor combinations to start: a squeeze of fresh lemon, a little

cilantro or herb of choice (dill, thyme, etc), or even a little onion and garlic will do the trick! If

you’re just getting started we highly recommend trying them plain before adding flavor. It will

inform you which fish you like, and which ones you can live without.

3. Don’t overdo it. Fish are either done, or they’re not. There’s no in between. And once you

learn the difference between those two stages the world will be your oyster (or snook, or

redfish, etc…). Fish have oil and oil spoils when it’s cooked for too long (not to mention it will

leave your fish dry and hair-like in texture). A well-cooked fish will be flaky, moist, and full of

fat. They won’t flake if they’re not cooked so know that once it flakes, it’s done. Hands down,

heat off, THE END.



Because we teach fishing lessons we are regularly sending clients home with new cooking

adventures. These principals are the key to ending a remarkable day, famously. Not only will

they leave you feeling like a rock star in the kitchen, but they’ll have you rocking a trim waistline

in no time! Fish are packed with good-for-you proteins, Omega 3 fatty acids (those are the

good fats), and beneficial nutrients such as calcium and iron. All of these combined with a little

activity and you’re well on your way to better health. So now that the hard part is done (the

catch), let’s get to cooking!



