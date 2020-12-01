South County Inshore and Freshwater: Dec. 2020

By Capt. Patrick Smith Contributing Writer



Welcome to prime light tackle fishing season! The diversity of species available on any given day can be pretty ridiculous. The main species I see daily are mackerel, bluefish, jacks, pompano, permit, black drum, croakers and many more. My main set up is a Crowder 7’6” 6-12lb rod matched with a 2500 sized reel. Productive lures are spoons, Goofy Jigs, Bucktails, and Gotcha style jigs. Although I fish from one, no boat is needed; walking the beach at dusk and dawn will produce more action than you can handle.

It’s never a bad idea to carry a heavy spinner and send a ladyfish or mackerel back out for spinner sharks that are cruising the surf.

In freshwater all the normal characters will be eating well but most days a little deeper than you might normally fish for them.

Get out there, have fun, and be safe!

Capt. Patrick Smith

www.swamptosea.com • 561-503-0848