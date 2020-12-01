South County Inshore and Freshwater: Dec. 2020

By Capt. Patrick Smith Contributing Writer

Ira Cohen with two fish of a life time caught back to back on live ladyfish.


Welcome to prime light tackle fishing season! The diversity of species available on any given day can be pretty ridiculous. The main species I see daily are mackerel, bluefish, jacks, pompano, permit, black drum, croakers and many more. My main set up is a Crowder 7’6” 6-12lb rod matched with a 2500 sized reel. Productive lures are spoons, Goofy Jigs, Bucktails, and Gotcha style jigs. Although I fish from one, no boat is needed; walking the beach at dusk and dawn will produce more action than you can handle.

David Castlen with a giant largemouth caught on a 7wt fly rod.

It’s never a bad idea to carry a heavy spinner and send a ladyfish or mackerel back out for spinner sharks that are cruising the surf.

In freshwater all the normal characters will be eating well but most days a little deeper than you might normally fish for them.

Get out there, have fun, and be safe!

Capt. Patrick Smith

www.swamptosea.com • 561-503-0848

