2021 Jolly Gator Bass Series Welcome Back!

After a shortened season for Covid-19, and taking 2 months off last year, our angling teams are ready to get back on the water competing for largemouth bass along the south St Johns River. March starts our new season! – on the first Tuesday after Daylight Savings time begins – March 16th this year. Jolly Gator bass tournaments have been running for so many years that we’ve lost track. What a great place to hold the events, after fishing all the anglers gather around to trade stories and congratulate the champs that day. Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine staff has been involved for 7 years with Co-publisher Phil Wolf as the official weighmaster.

March 9th at 6:30 pm, Jolly Gator Fish Camp Bar & Grill will be the host for our annual Team registration meeting. These events are open to 2 angler teams, $40 fee per event. Events are every Tuesday evening and one Saturday per month until the end of season Classic in mid-August. Pay-out is one place per 7 boats and $10 per boat for Big-Bass of the event. Teams that finish in the top 10 in points or win an event and fish at least 21 events all qualify for the end of season Classic. The team with the most points at the end of the season and the team with the largest bass caught will win big bucks for their efforts. Some of the best anglers fish this tourney so if you think you want to give it a shot come join us and fish in one of the events. All Tuesday evenings start at 5:00 pm and launch at CS Lee Park next to Jolly Gators just east of Sanford on SR 46 at the St Johns River Bridge. Saturday events start at safelight until 3pm.

The public is welcome at our events to watch anglers bring their daily catches to the scales. Jolly Gator has great food and some of the coldest beer in town. The 2021 Jolly Gator Bass Series will be dedicated to longtime volunteer statistician Heather Wolf who passed away suddenly October 20th, 2020. From Angler to Angel she will be watching over our events keeping our anglers safe. Come join us for our events and become a fan! See you at the weigh-ins and Welcome Back!