3 Health Problems Men Should Not Ignore

Fred Muhletaler, MD, FACS, Director of Robotic Urologic Surgery at Palms West Hospital

Did you know that men are more likely than women to ignore or downplay symptoms when they visit their healthcare provider? Staying quiet, however, may raise the risk for serious health problems. Even if you feel fine, visiting your provider annually is an important way to catch problems ahead of time, and provide you with a comfortable environment to discuss any health concerns you may have.

The New Year is a great time to make resolutions and take charge of your health. Consider reviewing these common health concerns with your provider:

1. Breathlessness. Struggling to catch your breath more often than usual can mean different things, but heart disease is a common culprit. Shortness of breath with extreme fatigue could be a tip-off that a heart attack is pending. You may want to get your blood pressure checked to rule out hypertension, which contributes to heart disease even though it may not cause any symptoms. If you are experiencing a heart attack, call 911 immediately.

2. Bathroom issues. Having more frequent urges to go to the bathroom or feeling like you can’t fully empty your bladder may point to prostate problems. The prostate is the gland that wraps around the urethra, which transports urine out of the bladder. “Because about 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives, early detection is key to beating it,” says Fred Muhletaler, MD a Fellowship-trained Robotic Urologist and Oncologist affiliated with Palms West Hospital, in Palm Beach Florida. “Watch for blood in your urine. This may be a sign of an enlarged pros¬tate or cancer of the prostate, kidney or bladder. Catching these conditions early can improve treatment outcomes.”

3. Lackluster sex. If your libido has crashed or you have trouble getting or keeping an erection, do not assume your sex life is over. Sexual problems are often treatable. Dr. Muhletaler advises men not to shy away from talk¬ing about sex with their provider. “Erectile dysfunction, for example, may be caused by diabetes, thyroid dysfunction or heart disease. Your provider can help you get to the bottom of any underlying condition and recommend treatment or refer you to an urologist so you can regain pleasure in the bedroom,” says Dr. Muhletaler.

Remember, as we move forward during this uncertain time, keeping up with your overall health is important. Attending regular well visits can help you manage existing conditions and detect new problems early, including prostate cancer. Investing in your health today can help improve your quality of life in the years to come.