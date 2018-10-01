By Capt. Craig Price

The 4th Annual Lake Norman Open Fishing Tournament is scheduled for October 13, 2018. The event benefits the American Cancer Society through Relay For Life of East Lincoln. The tournament is organized and run by volunteers under the auspices of Fishing For Cures Inc., a registered 501c3 tax exempt entity that evolved from a longstanding Relay For Life team.

The all-encompassing presence of cancer in society compels the volunteers in Fishing For Cures Inc. to donate our time and resources towards ending cancer’s devastating impact on practically every family and community.

Our mission is to raise funds to support the American Cancer Society’s many research and support programs via an all-inclusive, family friendly tournament that is an asset to Lake Norman and the greater Charlotte metro area.

The LKN Open is unique amongst the many bass tournaments that happen year-round in the region. Besides being staged entirely by volunteers and donating the proceeds to charity, our tournament includes 2 separate divisions – a bass division for anglers in power boats and a kayak bass division. Each division has its own entry fees and payouts.

Fishing For Cures Inc. also stages a Shore Party following the tournament which is held at and sponsored by Midtown Sundries in Denver. This year’s Shore Party will be October 20, and will feature live music by Tyler Hatley and friends, food and drink specials, silent auctions, and more. Everyone is invited to join us for a fun night of relaxation, celebration, and fundraising.

Another important aspect to our endeavors is to let cancer survivors and cancer patients know we support them by encouraging their participation in our events. In the tournament, prizes are awarded to the top cancer survivor or cancer patient in each division. To promote a family environment, we also award prizes to the top female and youth anglers in each group.

The bass division launches and weighs in at Beatty’s Ford Access and the kayak division launches and weighs in at Little Creek Access, both located in Denver, NC. More information about the events, sponsorships, volunteering, and the ability to register before the day of the event can be found at www.fishingforcures.org.

Interested parties can also find Fishing For Cures and the Lake Norman Open on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FishingForCuresInc/. Cash donations can be made anytime via Paypal at

https://www.paypal.me/FishingforCures. All sponsorships and donations of cash, goods, or services are tax deductible as allowed by IRS statutes.

On behalf of Fishing For Cures, Inc. I’d like to personally thank all of the team members, volunteers, sponsors, donors, and participants who have helped Fishing For Cures since our inception. Without support from every source, our events would not continue to grow and the impact of our efforts would not increase each year. If you or your business or organization is not already on board, please consider joining us as we Finish The Fight to Cure All Cancers!

Capt. Craig price, Fish On! Guide Service

PO Box 1623, Denver, NC 28017

704-996-0946

Www.folkn.com