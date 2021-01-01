“54th ANNUAL NAPLES BOAT SHOW ON LAND & IN WATER”

NAPLES, FLORIDA – The Naples Boat Show Owned by the Marine Industries Association of Collier County (MIACC)

Thursday, January 21 – Sunday, January 24 10:00am-5:00pm daily with a VIP party at the Naples City Dock Friday 4:30-6:30pm

The Naples Airport will be overflowing with the newest boat lines and maritime products and services for all. Jump on the FREE shuttle and cruise down to the Naples City Dock to catch all the mega-yachts in-water! Parking is easy and free.

The event will host nearly 150 exhibitors from around the world with an exceptional assortment of boats of every type and style from flats boats, bay boats, center console, cabin cruisers, yachts and mega-yachts. Plus, a wide variety of accessories, equipment, electronics, gear and services for boaters. There is something for everyone at the show. It promises to be a fun day for all.

In light of the COVID-19 virus, the Naples Boat Show is taking preparations for safety and sanitation very seriously. The event is outdoors, allowing plenty of room for social distancing. There are frequent hand sanitizing stations along with show staff monitoring entrances, exits and other high traffic points to maintain distancing requirements.

The 54th Annual Naples Boat Show opens Thursday, January 21st through Sunday, January 24th from 10:00am-5:00pm daily. Friday evening the show will stay open for a VIP party at the Naples City Dock from 4:30-6:30pm. Admission costs $12 per adult, and children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult. This year, the boat show is encouraging to purchase tickets in advance with no service fees to limit further person-to-person contact. Online tickets are available at NaplesBoatShow.org. Free parking is available at the Naples Airport. Enjoy free shuttle transportation to and from the Naples Airport and Naples City Dock.

The Naples Boat Show is owned and managed by the Marine Industries Association of Collier County and is the largest premier recreational show in the Naples-Marco Island area.

Event Information:

Admission:

General 1-day admission $12, Kids FREE when accompanied by an adult

Buy Tickets Online at NaplesBoatShow.org

Parking: Free on-site parking

Activities:

· MIACC Kids’ Club sponsored by Home Depot

· Nautical Market and Auction to benefit the MIACC Foundation

Sponsors: Naples City Dock, Coastal Angler Magazine, WorldCat of Naples, and Creative Events and Rentals.

For more information or to request vendor information, visit www.NaplesBoatShow.org or contact Show Director, Tiffany Sawyer-Schank at 239-682-0900, Email: director@miacc.org. Event updates will be posted as they’re available and communicated on the show’s Facebook page /MIACCBoatShow.