The 55th Annual Buccaneer Cup Was One to Remember

Conditions were challenging, to say the least, at The 55th Buccaneer Cup Sailfish Release Tournament (January 25-27) in Palm Beach. But teams that fought through the weather were rewarded with off-the-charts fishing.

Twenty-two teams battled 25-30 mph winds to release hundreds of sailfish over the two-day event that benefits the Recreational Fishing Alliance.

Day one began with a dicey run out the inlet and a wet, pounding run to the grounds. Jim McGraph, of Grand Slam Tackle, called “Lines In” at 8 a.m. from the official radio room high atop the Jupiter Beach Resort and Spa. It wasn’t long before Miss Annie called in the first release at 8:07 a.m., and the bite did not let up. Within the first hour, 17 sails were released with several boats calling in doubles and triples. In ferocious winds and chop, more than 230 sailfish had been released. Viking 68’s team pulled ahead at the end of day one with a 600 point lead, but with a red-hot bite, the leader board could easily swing based on who landed on a pod of sails.

Day two opened with similar gray skies and honking east wind, and the strong bite continued with 14 sails released within the first hour. The live baiters had the edge on day two, with the Miss Victoria, Sandman and Two Cats making runs to catch the lead boat. Two Cats radioed a hook-up right before the “lines out” call at 3:30 p.m. That fish turned tied them at 7,500 points with the Viking 68. Due to the tie in points, the timing of the releases ultimately decided the winner and tipped the scale to the Viking crew who landed their final fish at 3:03 p.m. to reach the 7,500 points mark.

The top-finishing boats were Viking 68 in first, Two Cats in second and Sandman just 100 points behind in third. It was truly a nail-biting finish with some epic fishing. Viking 68 also won the Charity Calcutta, which includes an entry fee to the 2019 Buc Cup. No doubt the Viking crew will be back next year trying for a repeat.

Top angler trophies went to Tony Huerta on the Lo Que Sea in first with Sandra MacMillan on the Sandman taking second and the Top Female Angler prize.

The Buccaneer Cup Tournament Cash award for the Most Points on Live Bait ($10,000) went to Sandman and the Most Points on Dead Bait ($10,000) went to Viking 68, which pocketed over $80,000 in total purse.

The In The Bite Top Captain Trophy cup was awarded to Capt. Ryan Higgins, who skippered the Viking 68.

The awards banquet was held at the Sailfish Club of Florida. Pat Healey, president of Viking Yachts and member of the RFA Board of Directors, presented Ellen Peel of The Billfish Foundation with a $5,000 check to aid the organization in its efforts to advance the science used for management of billfish.