81st Silver Sailfish Derby Set For January

The West Palm Beach Fishing Club’s (WPBFC) venerable Silver Sailfish Derby, out of Sailfish Marina on Singer Island, will set sail from Jan. 10-13. Established in 1935, the Derby is recognized as “The World’s Oldest Sailfish Tournament.” This prestigious event continues to attract the top sailfish anglers, captains and crews in the sport who will be vying for coveted awards. Part of what makes the derby so special are the traditions and the people behind them.

The Mrs. Henry R. Rea trophy is awarded to the angler with the most sailfish releases. The Rea trophy is a magnificent silver sailfish sculpture that dates back to the event’s origin. This venerable trophy remains one of the crown jewels in all of angling and is sponsored by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, of Connecticut.

The Top Lady Angler trophy is sponsored by the Hampp Family, of New Jersey, in memory of Rose Hampp, who won the honor in the 1957 derby along with many other awards throughout heraccomplished angling career. The Louis S. Boski award for Outstanding Angling Achievement honors the late Lou Boski, an active WPBFC member who set the Atlantic sailfish single-day catch record of 83 releases in 1980. Other prizes include awards for the Top Small Boat, Junior Angler, Captain, Tag Team, Daily Angler and Daily Boat awards, and Overall Boat and Angler awards.

Check out the tournament boat standings on the derby’s virtual scoreboard. The derby scoreboard will go live just prior to the event and can be found on the WPBFC website. For photos, updates and more, be sure to follow @SilverSailfishDerby on Facebook. Proceeds from the event benefit the WPBFC’s many conservation and education initiatives. For registration and additional details on the Silver Sailfish Derby, please contact the WPBFC at (561) 832-6780 or visit their website at: http://www.westpalmbeachfishingclub.org/silver-sailfish-derby.php.