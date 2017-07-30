A Day Just for Them

By Rachel Vickers

Chair member, Secretary, Great Sacandaga Lake Fisheries Federation; Writer/Field Expert Angler Magazine

Last month I was asked to lend a hand to the Reid Hill Fish & Game Club’s Annual Kids Fishing derby, in my hometown of Perth, N.Y. Every year this 80+ year old Non-Profit club pays to stock 8-12 inch Rainbow Trout, a couple of days before the contest in a small spring-fed pond that’s located on the property of the Perthshire Banquet facilities. The Club then invites young anglers from the ages of 4 to 14 to participate , and encourages it to be a family event. The pond already has a natural population of bluegill, Pumpkunseed, Bullhead,White Suckers, and some Largemouth Bass. Besides the Kids’ derby every year there is no fishing pressure on this body of water, which makes it an optimal location, for the event, because it ensures that all the children will have the best chances of catching multiple fish, of different species. This particular Derby has been being held for decades, I can remember attending when I was a young girl with my parents, and again when my Son was a young boy.

This Year, I was proud to be a mentor, and the Derby was a huge success, with overcast conditions which kept the fish biting for the kids all day long. They also boasted a record number of kids participating, with a record number of fish caught. A large number of local business donated fishing equipment, gift cards, and many other items for the kids who placed for prizes along with trophies provided by Reid Hill F & G . They also offered food and Drink for the Family’s, They had 50/50, Donated Prizes up for drawing , & Japanese Raffles. They also drew for two brand new bicycles, one girls, one boys, the lucky winners were Brianna Savoie and Connor Loucks. The. They offered food and Drink for the Family’s, They also had a 50/50, Donated Prize, & Japanese Raffles. They also drew for two brand new bicycles, one girls, one boys, the winners were Brianna Savoie and Connor Loucks. The Reid Hill chair Members Judged the youth anglers in respective age categories, 4-7yrs, 8-11yrs, & 12-14yrs, old. Places were given for 1st , 2nd & 3rd for largest Trout & first place winners for Odd species{anything other than Trout} The Winners were as follows: TROUT 4-7, group 1st place Nate Versuccione; 2nd place Jake Teresco, 3rd place Mia Natale. 8-11 group 1st and 2nd place went to Rocco Natale; 3rd place Connor Loucks. 12-14 group Ryan Savoie took first pace with the only entry in his age group for Trout. ODD SPECIES 4-7, group 1st place Levi Lawrenceson; 8-11 group, winner was Noelle Burton, and in the12-14 group Ryan Savoie took first place again.

These types of events are vital in the future success of fisheries in so many different ways, and Taking a kid fishing is one of the most important things you can do, weather you are a single parent which is becoming more common, or a nuclear family. The parent needs to foster the activity and show excitement in their child’s willingness to participate. Conservation is about teaching our youth stewardship at the earliest age possible. It is a proven fact that kids who grow up with an understanding, appreciation, and their own personal connection with their outdoor surroundings will be way more likely to care for them and carry those values into their adult life. Research conducted by the ASA, (American Sport-fishing Association) indicates that 57% of Anglers began fishing before the age of 10, and 88% began before the age of 20. They specifically want to encourage youth participation, because these will be the Anglers of the future and the next generation of stakeholders in the conservation of valuable Aquatic resources and the continuing support of existing fisheries for years to come. That is the reason youth fishing derby’s are an important part of a Fishery program and can achieve many significant goals when looked at in the Big Picture.

In today’s digital fast paced world of Social Media, Virtual Reality, and online Gaming, it is more important than ever for us to teach our young Children who have been deemed “Generation Z” or “iGeneration”, the Post Millennials, who are characterized as more comfortable with Technology, and interacting on Social Media for the significant portion of their socializing. Its time a grass roots effort was started to teach this generation the valuable life skills needed to succeed, That a computer, a FB profile, or an iPhone can’t… don’t you agree? Believe it or not, Fishing can teach our children So many of those attributes. Just a few include, it Promotes Family bonding, builds confidence, Improves Balance & Coordination, It enhances motor planning (casting, hook setting etc,), It teaches both perseverance and Increases independence as kids become more skilled, it helps children learn the art of patience, it teaches healthy lifestyle habits, and most important in my opinion it allows them to become a part of a community and learn the importance of taking care of the environment, nature, and the fish they catch. I have to honestly say that there is no better experience as an avid angler, then to see the excitement and joy of ypung kids when they catch their first fish, and have biggest grin as they proudly march their conquest up to be recognized. You know right there at that moment a future angler, or lady angler is born! I would like to give a special Thanks to the active Chair Members of the Reid Hill Fish and Game Club, for their Decades of selfless work continuing this special event, for generations to keep enjoying and asking me to be a part of it.