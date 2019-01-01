A Message To Women Who Are Considering Concealed Carry

By Karen Fisher, Carolina Self Protection

This one is for the LADIES! Let me start by saying that any questions you have about concealing a handgun are valid, and you are absolutely doing the right thing by wondering and asking. Never let anyone make you feel any differently.

So, let’s talk woman to woman.

The three main things a woman worries about when it comes to concealed carry are: what, where and how. First, let’s talk about good firearms for women to conceal. Of course, every person has a preference to what size and/or caliber they like, so always go with what fits you best instead of what someone else carries or what someone else wants you to carry. It’s best to go to a local range to test fire any gun before you make a purchase. Below are some pistols that are smaller in frame, lighter in weight, and easier to conceal (in no particular order).

Once you decide which pistol is for you, it’s time to decide how to carry. One thing I would like to get out of the way is my opinion of purse carry. Storing your firearm in your purse is not going to allow you to gain access to your firearm as quickly as you may need, and it could even be dangerous. Who has access to your purse? Children? Teens? Strangers in the grocery aisle? The best and safest place to conceal your firearm is on your body.

Now, the big question is: where and how do you conceal? A couple of easy options would be inside the waistband (IWB), outside the waistband (OWB), or even in your bra! Be sure to purchase a holster that is designed to hold your specific model of firearm rather than a universal type that holds any pistol similar to your pistol’s size. Some really great holsters are the Betty by Flashbang, Blackhawk, and the original Flashbang bra holster. A word about the bra holster – it takes a few days to get accustomed to it, but once you do, it’s really a great way to carry!

The last thing I would like to mention is body image. As women, we are our own worst critics of our bodies. It’s really unfair, because we are all created beautifully and perfectly, just as we should be. As you are learning to conceal, know that no one really looks at you they way you look at yourself. If you have a bump or a lump here or there, no one really pays attention, and they have no idea you are concealing a handgun. Be confident in your choice to protect yourself and your family.